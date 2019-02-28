Academic All-State Honors

Photo courtesy of coach Emily Petty and Leigh Heriford

Ava High School volleyball players recently recognized for earning Academic All-State during the 2018-19 season are shown above, l to r. They are Kaylee Downs, Claire Fossett, Olivia Heriford, Lauren Mendel, Haley Herrera, Sydney Snelson, and Makynna Wallace. To attain Academic All-State status players must be a varsity letterman and maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.6 or higher for their playing career. According to Ava High School Volleyball Coach Emily Petty, these team members have worked hard on and off the court to earn this award.