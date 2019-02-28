Absentee Ballots Are Available for April 2 Municipal Election

The County Clerk’s office is announcing to voters that absentee ballots for the Municipal Election on Tuesday, April 2 are now available and for the benefit of registered voters who need to cast an absentee ballot. Any legal voter who will be out of the area or otherwise unable to go to their required polling place on election day may vote an absentee ballot.

Those interested in receiving an absentee ballot should go to the County Clerk’s office on the first floor of the Douglas County Courthouse.

The last day to register for the April 2 election is March 6, 2019.

For complete information about absentee voting, please contact County Clerk Karry Davis or the County Clerk’s office, (417) 683-4714.