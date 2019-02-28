Aborn Murder Trial Now Underway in Douglas County

Trial proceedings against David J. Aborn, age 41, who is charged with second-degree murder in the 2017 death of John Aborn, age 57, are now underway in Ava. The charges against Aborn also include third-degree domestic assault.

David Aborn was charged in July 2017 for acting in conjunction with his father to commit second-degree murder. The charges against both father and son were handed down by grand jury indictments that stemmed from a January 2017 shooting incident occurring near the family property off Highway 76, west of Ava.

The case against David Aborn is being prosecuted by the Missouri Attorney General’s office, which is represented by special prosecutors Assistant Attorney General Travis Lillie of Springfield, Mo. and Assistant Attorney General Steven Kretzer of Jefferson City.

David Aborn is defended by Attorney Dee Wampler, Attorney Joseph Passanise and Attorney Scott Pierson.

David’s father, James Lee Aborn, was tried in a Douglas County Courtroom in 2018, and found not guilty of all charges by a 12-member panel of jurors.

Circuit Judge Craig Carter of the 44th Judicial Circuit is presiding.