A Supportive Gift for Skyline

Students in the third grade class at Skyline School are shown above with new chairs recently purchased because of a donation from board member Jenny Johns. The chairs were bought in memory of her mother, Mrs. Marian Conradi, a teacher who taught third and fourth grades for 39 years before retiring. Skyline School administrators and students appreciate the generous gift.
