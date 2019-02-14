A Small Medium at Large

“I felt myself zooming straight up, as if in a lift. It was the same feeling you get in the pit of the stomach when you’re rocketing to the 20th floor of a skyscraper. Slowly, my consciousness began to return: I could see the ceiling approaching, its glossy surface slowly getting closer. Then I looked down and saw my own abdomen, now with several incisions. I heard the anesthesiologist make an off-color joke. I won’t repeat it, but everyone in the operating theatre laughed, including me. But where was I?” – Dr. Rajiv Parti (New Zealand Herald 11/19/2016)

To recap, we’ve begun exploring a biological solution to the human population explosion. Imagine an awakening of telepathic consciousness- call it mind linking – that uses mental equipment everybody has, and spreads from person to person on contact. Modern scientific and psychological discoveries are beginning to connect new possibilities and novel perspectives which may offer a cause for hope.

OK. Anybody see where I left my rubber hand? While I’m looking for it, you might want to check out more of Dr. Parti’s story on his near death experience at www.nzherald.co.nz/lifestyle/newsarticle.efm?c_id=11751372

We’re on the topic of trance – our collective trance – and heading towards the neurochemistry level where our repetitive thoughts and actions become part of our permanent behavior. There would be a lot more public discussion about this if not for the money involved – such as mounting evidence that our youngsters are acquiring permanent brain damage through electronic dumbing-down. For now I’ll just note that this hardwiring activity is a two-way street, and that the same repetitive process that binds and attaches the mind to habituated behaviors can apply in a positive manner equally to hardwiring awakened telepathic capabilities.

Last edition, we learned about an experiment that fooled the brain into thinking that a rubber hand, or a table top, is an extension of one’s own self, but it stops when the rubbing or tapping (by an assistant) stops. The feeling is anomalous and isolated from our life, and all the other things in the room remain separate and uninvolved. Even if you come back later and look at the same table, or rubber hand laying on it, there is no sensation that it is a part of you unless you redo the exercise. The memory of the experiment persists, but the capability to deliberately control this mode of perception does not.

But what if we could deliberately control this mode of perception? Try to imagine that your perception of being “at one with” suddenly expands beyond a single object on a table to include everything in the room, including your friends, and the space of the room itself. This example of ground-field reversal of the location of consciousness might give a glimpse of what the trans-personal state is like. It may remind us of what people report following major surgery where, like Dr. Parti, they look down at the operating table and observe everything that’s going on. The good doctor continues:

“For a few moments, I froze with fright, worried that whatever was holding me up on the ceiling would suddenly let me drop. Eventually though, I relaxed, watching in rapt amazement as the surgeons and nurses worked on my body. “Is that really me, or is this really me?” I wondered. “How can I be in both places at once?” Suddenly, I became aware of a shift in my perspective as if my field of vision expanded. I was still in the operating theatre, but at the same time I could see my mother and sister sitting on a sofa in our family house, thousands of miles away in New Delhi- where I’d grown up.”

What if we could shift perspectives like this consciously, acquire multidimensional perspectives and real-time information at will? We all have the same brain, the equipment, but even if the rubber hand experiment convinces us to believe this is possible, the moral and ethical lessons contained in Dr. Parti’s account beg to be taken deeply to heart. You’ll have to find out what those lessons were in the article. For now, I’ll finish where we left off in New Delhi:

“The scene was vivid and detailed. My sister was wearing blue jeans and a red sweater and my mother a green sari and a green sweater. “What should we make for dinner?” my sister asked. “It’s cold outside,” said my mother. “We should make hot soup. Lentil sounds good.” I was so focused on them that the sudden sound of instruments clanking in the operating theatre gave me a start. Turning my head to the left, I found I could still see and hear the scene below me. “This guy’s a mess. He’s lucky to be here. Give me more swabs,” said the surgeon to a nurse. I was now seriously frightened. What was going on?”

I offer the rubber hand exercise as a tangible demonstration that might suggest an entirely different approach to education. So, with the assistance of a friend, alternate roles until both of you both get a success with the exercise. Then continue in the same way with an array of common objects – fruit, car keys, books, pencils, photos, etc. Be prepared to spend a couple of hours on this the first time around. It gets easier and easier.

As more and different brain exercises are added, you’ll eventually work up to the kind of hours you’d put in daily study for high school, say. Did I mention somewhere that humanity’s at a crossroads and it’s going to take a new approach to get new results?

Our ruling elites don’t think outside the box. They don’t think inside the box. They don’t even know where the box is. Their allegiances depend on maintaining their comfort and building their stash while the march of dualistic rationalism, now global, fails under their watch. Rationalization says that reason and science alone, not faith nor metaphysics, is the source of all knowledge.

Dualism is the division of something conceptually into the opposed or contrasted aspects, or the state of being so divided. The result is the kind of world we’ve got now.

So, back to the rubber hand on the table: Observe with full attention as the objects are assimilated – not just into your body image – but as an extension of your identity. Remember, there is a different spatial arrangement in the brain for everything that’s experiences, a correlative arrangement in the neural fields, eddies in the space-time wash. Our initial task is to stimulate the power to identify with as many such spaces as we can.

Each time you extend to “become” each item that is arrayed on the table, begin to involve other senses. If you are working with an apple, feel the weight of the apple on the table as your weight. Feel the space that it occupies as a space you are within, and feel what it feels like to be completely “over there.” Don’t bring the apple inside of you – it’s not a simple exercise of the imagination – become the apple where it is. Feel what it feels like to be that apple in time and space.

An object has no nerves or mental processes so be alert to any tendency to anthropomorphize. Stay loose and don’t effort the process. Gradually speed things up until you spend no more than a few seconds on each object selected. The effect we are aiming for is extremely subtle, at first, and you may not be able to tell if you are imagining the dislocation of self, or if you really existed as an apple for a moment. Just stay with it. You’re exercising mental “muscles” that we use unawares all day long. Here, we are slowing the process down in deliberate new ways, until we can get a handle on our own (unsuspected) capabilities.

Our normal cognitive processes operate at roughly a third of a second – the time something is registered by the senses and the ‘higher’ brain makes sense of it. The ‘time window’ for the motion-detection part of our equipment, the reticular organ at the brain stem, operates 12 to 15 times faster. The simultaneous movement of telepathic rapport (synchronicity) first occurs here.

After a bit of practice, you will begin to notice there is a direction or “space” where the empathetic sensation of merging with an object takes place. It is a subtle feeling that can move around in the body or outside of it, and you will want to put more and more relaxed attention on it in whatever dimension it occurs. When you are satisfied that you have a handle on the art of becoming, or “going into,” something else, begin to practice on other inanimate objects, spaces and locations, not just the ones on the table, but which are in your line of sight.

More to come . . .