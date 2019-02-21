Reggie Johnson, Chief

Phone 417-683-2900–Answered 24 Hours a Day

Calls By Type

February 10 – February 16

Alarm – 1

Animal Call – 10

Assault – 1

Agency Assist – 12

Check Building – 10

Check Person – 3

Check Vehicle – 2

Check Well-Being – 1

Civil – 2

Community Policing – 2

General Disturbance – 1

Drugs – 1

Harassment – 2

Miscellaneous – 10

Motor Vehicle Crash – 1

Paper Service – 1

Priv. Property Accident – 1

Stalled Vehicle – 2

Stealing – 1

Traffic Control – 1

Traffic Stop – 33

Traffic Violation – 1

Trespassing – 1

Total Calls – 102

On Feb. 10, Ava PD responded to a trespassing call at the Maple Lane Trailer Park.

On Feb. 11, Ava PD responded to a report of stalking, a report was filed.

On Feb. 12, Ava PD engaged in a high-speed pursuit onto W. Hwy 76 with speeds up to 84 MPH. Pursuit was discontinued due to safety concerns and the MSHP and DCSO have been made aware of chase.

On Feb. 12, Ava PD apprehended a suspect on a Douglas County warrant during a traffic stop.

On Feb. 16, Ava Pd responded to the Dollar General for a disturbance related to another event at the store.

The Ava Police Department conducted a total of 10 traffic stops because of excess speed in city limits.