Ava Senior Center Lunch Menu, Activities, & OATS Schedule

LUNCH
Menu subject to change without notice.
(If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)
- Mon. Feb. 11 – Biscuit & gravy, sausage, omelet, tomato juice, fruit salad.
- Tues. Feb. 12– Baked ham, sweet potato, broccoli and cheese, fresh tossed salad,Jello with fruit.
- Wed. Feb. 13 – Chicken & dumplings, country blend vegetables, coleslaw, peanut butter bar.
- Thurs. Feb. 14 – Slow roasted beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables, fresh baked roll, cheesecake.
Sponsored by LaTour Advisory Group
- Friday, Feb. 15 – Frito pie, fresh tossed salad, fiesta corn, chocolate pie.
Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon
Call for Info: 683-5712
Suggested contribution – $3.50
Guests under 60 – $6.00
Stress Busting Program
Monday, Feb. 11th, 10-11:30 a.m.
MUSIC
Monday night music, Feb. 11, 6p.m.
Taxes
Tuesday, Feb. 12 by appointment
TOPS
Tuesday, Feb. 12th, 2 p.m.
Balance Builders Class
Noon-12 p.m.
Sponsored by Silver Sneakers
GAMES
New billiard tables!
Pitch played daily
Pitch tournament – Tuesdays
Pinochle played
Monday & Thursdays
Bingo, Friday 2/15
Sponsored by Seasons Hospice
Games begin around Noon.
OATS Bus Schedule
For information or to schedule a ride,
call 683-5712
*Anyone of any age is eligible to ride the OATS Bus
Friday, Feb. 8: West Douglas to Ava; Ava in Town.
Tuesday, Feb. 12: Douglas Co. to Ozark.
Friday, Feb. 15: Douglas Co. to Ava; Ava in Town.
NOTICE: If Ava schools are closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.