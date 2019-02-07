Ava Senior Center Lunch Menu, Activities, & OATS Schedule

LUNCH

Menu subject to change without notice.

(If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)

Mon. Feb. 11 – Biscuit & gravy, sausage, omelet, tomato juice, fruit salad.

Tues. Feb. 12 – Baked ham, sweet potato, broccoli and cheese, fresh tossed salad,Jello with fruit.

Wed. Feb. 13 – Chicken & dumplings, country blend vegetables, coleslaw, peanut butter bar.

Thurs. Feb. 14 – Slow roasted beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables, fresh baked roll, cheesecake.

Sponsored by LaTour Advisory Group

Friday, Feb. 15 – Frito pie, fresh tossed salad, fiesta corn, chocolate pie.

Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon

Call for Info: 683-5712

Suggested contribution – $3.50

Guests under 60 – $6.00

Stress Busting Program

Monday, Feb. 11th, 10-11:30 a.m.

MUSIC

Monday night music, Feb. 11, 6p.m.

Taxes

Tuesday, Feb. 12 by appointment

TOPS

Tuesday, Feb. 12th, 2 p.m.

Balance Builders Class

Noon-12 p.m.

Sponsored by Silver Sneakers

GAMES

New billiard tables!

Pitch played daily

Pitch tournament – Tuesdays

Pinochle played

Monday & Thursdays

Bingo, Friday 2/15

Sponsored by Seasons Hospice

Games begin around Noon.

OATS Bus Schedule

For information or to schedule a ride,

call 683-5712

*Anyone of any age is eligible to ride the OATS Bus

Friday, Feb. 8: West Douglas to Ava; Ava in Town.

Tuesday, Feb. 12: Douglas Co. to Ozark.

Friday, Feb. 15: Douglas Co. to Ava; Ava in Town.

NOTICE: If Ava schools are closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.