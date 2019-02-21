2019 Impact Summit Welcomes Nationally Known Speakers

By University Communications

Question: What do an actor and a Yale professor have in common?

Answer: The fight for mental health awareness.

On May 1, Missouri State University will welcome Sean Astin, actor, and Dr. Nance Roy, professor at Yale University and chief clinical officer for The Jed Foundation, to the 2019 Impact Summit.

The Impact Summit is a day-long conference to promote community conversation about mental health and assist in destigmatizing mental health concerns.

“We want attendees to leave the summit with a better understanding of important mental health concerns, the best strategies for college students and connections with others interested in student success,” said Dr. Thomas Lane, MSU dean of students.

2019 is the second year MSU has hosted the conference. It features break-out sessions that focus on different mental health-related topics.

Roy will deliver the keynote presentation. She will discuss planning mental health initiatives, crisis management and delivery of care for students on college campuses.

Astin will close the conference, presenting on the importance of mental health awareness in society.

The 2019 Impact Summit is from 8 a.m.-4:10 p.m. May 1 in the Plaster Student Union at MSU.

Registration costs $89 per person. After March 29, the registration fee increases to $109.