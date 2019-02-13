13th Annual Bluegrass Festival Weekend

Concert proceeds benefit Convoy of Hope

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The 13th Annual Bluegrass Festival benefitting Convoy of Hope will be held Friday, March 1 and Saturday, March 2 at Sac River Cowboy Church Event Center located on 6448 W. State Highway EE in Springfield, Missouri.

The festival, presented by Mark and Gene’s Believers Bluegrass Radio Show, features local gospel and bluegrass bands.

Mark Withers, one of the festival organizers, says, “The event has grown into a two-day event. We are in a new location this year and are excited to fill the event center and raise funds for Convoy of Hope.”

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, and the show will start at 6:30 p.m. Friday night’s lineup includes Po’ Anna, Lonesome Road, Casey and Atta Boys, The Creek Rocks, and The Chapmans.

On Saturday, doors open at 11:30 a.m., and the show will start at 12:30 p.m. Saturday’s lineup includes Possum Trot, Red Bridge Bluegrass, Midnight Flight, New Horizons, Bob & Alta Courtney, Route 3, Cedar Hill, Potter’s Wheel, and Bluefield.

A $10 donation per day or a $15 donation for a two-day pass will be taken at the door. All proceeds from the event are donated to Convoy of Hope.

For more information, contact Mark Withers at (417) 838-3192 or Gene Reasoner at (417) 827-9925.

About Convoy of Hope

Convoy of Hope is a faith-­based organization with a driving passion to feed the world. With a long history as an early responder in times of natural disasters, Convoy of Hope has been a Four Star Charity as recognized by Charity Navigator for 15 consecutive years. Convoy of Hope has served more than 100 million people since it was founded in 1994.

For more information please visit convoyofhope.org.