100th Anniversary of American Farm Bureau Federation Is Recognized by Senate

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (Mo.) released the following statement after the Senate unanimously passed a resolution, which he cosponsored, honoring the 100th anniversary of the American Farm Bureau Federation.

“For the past century, the farmers and ranchers of the American Farm Bureau have worked tirelessly to keep our ag industry growing, innovating, and feeding and fueling the world. Farm Bureau members in Missouri have led efforts to ensure our state remains an ag leader today and well into the future. I remain committed to working with them to advance policies that reduce burdensome regulations, expand access to rural broadband, and create more opportunities in ag communities.”

The Senate passed the resolution on Wednesday, February 6, 2019.