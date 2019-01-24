Wright County Children’s Home Thanks Donors

By Rebecca Baker, Executive Director

The Wright County Children’s Home (WCCH) held its annual Appreciation Luncheon on Tuesday, Dec. 4. The annual event is held to show appreciation to each year’s donors of WCCH.

Guests were treated to a choice of chili, frito pie, hot dogs or chili dogs with condiments and cookies. Lunch was provided by and served by the Valley of Joplin’s Ridgerunner Scottish Rite Club, Shriners TR3 Unit, and the Masonic Lodges, in Mansfield, Mountain Grove and Norwood.

Guests were greeted by volunteers Barry and Debbie Baker. Guests signed up for a drawing for door prizes of WCCH T-shirts in their choice of color and size, and the winners were Rita Bibeau, Wilma McDaris, and LuAnn Kochis.

WCCH appreciates everyone who donated to the children’s home during 2018, whether it was a monetary gift, food, clothing, stuffed animals, toys, other items or a prayer on the behalf of the facility, staff or residents, it was deeply appreciated.

Wright County Children’s Home (WCCH) is a 501(c)3 non-profit charitable organization which provides emergency shelter and care for children who are in crisis due to abuse, neglect or other situations requiring removal from their home. For more information please call 417-746-1420 or check out the WCCH website at http://wcch.net or visit the WCCH Facebook page.