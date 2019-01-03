Workshops in Tecumseh, Mountain Grove Teach Prescribed Fire for Land, Wildlife Management Tool

Photo courtesy of MDC

Prescribed fire is an ancient technique used to manage grasslands, woodlands and old fields for forage production and improvement of wildlife habitat.

Landowners should preregister for their desired workshop.

TECUMSEH –– Landowners can learn to use prescribed fire as a land management tool at two upcoming Prescribed Fire Workshops presented by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) in Tecumseh and Mountain Grove. The first will be Tuesday, Jan. 15, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Tecumseh Volunteer Fire Department. The second option is Saturday, Feb. 16, from 10 a.m. to noon. The same information will be shared at both workshops. A prescribed burn demonstration will be held, weather permitting, directly following the Feb. 16 workshop.

Prescribed fire is an ancient technique used to manage grasslands, woodlands and old fields for forage production and improvement of wildlife habitat. Used first by Native Americans, the technique is now taught by the MDC across the state.

“Prescribed fire is a low-cost method for landowners to use to improve wildlife habitat and reduce fuel for wildfire,” said Christin Byrd, a MDC private land conservationist.

Byrd said the workshops will include classroom discussions on methods, equipment, safety, and why and when to use fire as a management tool. Emphasis will include how to conduct a safe and effective burn to control sprouts, encourage beneficial plants and create better quality wildlife habitat. He said participation in this workshop will qualify landowners to have a prescribed burn plan prepared for their fields and use available equipment on loan from MDC.

To register for the workshop, call 417-686-5043 and provide a number of participants with a contact phone number. For more information about prescribed fire, go online to www.mdc.mo.gov/property/fire/prescribed-fire.