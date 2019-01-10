Winter Rainfall Saturates Area 

On Highway Y, west of Ava, Cowskin Creek is shown above as waters surged across the closed roadway after a winter storm system dropped about one inch of rain during the early morning hours of Friday, Jan. 4. Landscapes throughout the area are still infused with an abundance of moisture.
