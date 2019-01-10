Winter Rainfall Saturates Area 

Water surges across Missouri Highway Y after a winter system dropped about one inch of rain in the early morning of Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, near Ava, Missouri. (Jason Hoekema/Douglas County Herald)

On Highway Y, west of Ava, Cowskin Creek is shown above as waters surged across the closed roadway after a winter storm system dropped about one inch of rain during the early morning hours of Friday, Jan. 4. Landscapes throughout the area are still infused with an abundance of moisture. 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR