According to reports, certain areas spanning from Dogwood to Sparta were cited as receiving a heavier glaze of ice during the recent winter storm. This photo was taken at Dogwood Hill on Sunday, Jan. 13, and all the trees were still completely covered with a solid sheet of ice. Electrical lines and trees throughout the area, including Ava, were also hard hit as limbs and debris could not withstand the added weight.
Home Featured Story Winter Ice Storm Hits Ava and Surrounding Area
Ava
fog
44.2 ° F
45 °
42.8 °
92 %
0.8mph
90 %
Thu
48 °
Fri
42 °
Sat
42 °
Sun
34 °
Mon
40 °
Caney News – Janice Lafferty
Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2019 – Caney began Wednesday evening service singing praises to the Lord. Bro. Bill welcomed everyone. Bro. Jack Essary took our...