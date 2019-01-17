Winter Ice Storm Hits Ava and Surrounding Area

According to reports, certain areas spanning from Dogwood to Sparta were cited as receiving a heavier glaze of ice during the recent winter storm.  This photo was taken at Dogwood Hill on Sunday, Jan. 13, and all the trees were still completely covered with a solid sheet of ice.  Electrical lines and trees throughout the area, including Ava, were also hard hit as limbs and debris could not withstand the added weight.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR