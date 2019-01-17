Wasola -Theta Nokes

Man is like to vanity, his days are as a shadow that passeth away.

-Psalm 144

The weekend of December 22nd, Eddie and Linda Sears visited their three sons and family, Terry, Edward, and Timothy.

Weekend guests of Ralph and Dana Brazeal were Zoe Shull, AnnaBelle Johnson, Zamber and Colt Little, Wyatt and Liviya Wharton.

On Saturday afternoon, they had a little birthday party for Colt, who turned six years old on the 9th. Other guests were Howard and Ella Faye Mitchell, Dara Strong, Robyn and Jasmine Schroeder, Tiffanee Satterfield, Bill Satterfield, and myself.

