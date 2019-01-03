Wasola – Theta Nokes

My spirit hath rejoiced in God, my Savior. Luke 1:47

Sympathy to the Mosolene (Kelley) Shaw family. She passed on in November.

The weekend of the 15th, John & Brandi Sears visited his parents Eddie & Linda Sears. Gary & I went to Ava Place Friday, the 21st, to visit and have Christmas dinner with Gary’s mother, Maxine Turner.

Saturday, the 22nd, I went to my niece’s home, Dara Strong. Gary didn’t go because he wasn’t feeling good. Other guests for the Christmas get together were Howard & Ella Faye Mitchell; Clayton, Remmi, and Corbin Scott; Del and Fanya Scott; Ralph and Dana Brazeal, Tafi Adams, Logan David, Marti Yost, Eli Shannon; Tiffanee Satterfield, Zoe Shull, AnnaBelle Johnson, Zamber & Colt Little, Wyatt and Liviya Wharton, Bailey Strong, Brayden Lansdown; Cody, Hannah and Charleigh Strong, Tabitha, John, Stormi, Kasey and Kunai Medlock, Oceanna Meile, Howard Strong; Jordan Merritt; Robyn & Jasmine Schroeder.

My oldest brother Wilford Clayton is in the hospital at Mountain Home, Arkansas. Rose took him Friday the 21st. He came home Christmas evening.

Christmas day, T.J. made it home from St. Louis and Gary, T.J., and me went to my niece’s home, Ralph & Dana Brazeal. Other guests were Tiffanee Satterfield & AnnaBelle Johnson. Wyatt & Liviya Wharton and Zamber & Colt Little were there a few days, Howard and Ella Faye Mitchell also.

T.J. went back to St. Louis on Wednesday. Have a safe week and Happy New Year!