VFW and Auxiliary Voice of Democracy Essay Winners

Grace Key, a sophomore at Ava High School is shown above receiving recognition and a $100 check for attaining first place in the VFW Post 5339 and Auxiliary Voice of Democracy Audio Essay contest. Participating in the presentation from left, are Post Commander Scott Huffman, Adjutant Tommy Roberts, Ladies Auxiliary member Evelyn Eagan, and Key. Below, Jaden Flake, a student at Victory Academy in Seymour, was awarded a certificate and $75 check for his essay that took second place in the contest. Pictured with Jaden, from left, are VFW member Rob Hennes, Judge Advocate Gene Clark, Flake, and Commander Huffman.
