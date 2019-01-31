Becky Gann (right), Missouri Ozarks Community Health Network Director and Valerie Reese(left), Douglas County Health Department Administrator, both a member of the Douglas County Drug Task Force Team in collaboration with CHART and Community Partnerships of the Ozarks gave a presentation to representatives from the Ava, Plainview and Skyline schools about the risks and dangers of Vaping and E-cigs. The presentation was given as a part of the RCORP program that MOCH and the Health Department are teaming to bring education and awareness into the schools on Substance Use.
Vaping Dangers Exposed
