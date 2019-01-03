Upcoming CBCO Blood Drive in Dora Jan. 7

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) is hosting an upcoming blood drive in Dora, on Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Dora High School, on 181 South.

Blood reserves are at normal levels

CBCO strives for area blood reserves to be at around a three-day supply for all blood types. At the time of this release, the blood center has adequate reserves of all blood types. Winter donation levels can be fickle depending on weather, school closings and holiday needs. CBCO strongly urges blood donors to give when they can during the next few weeks.

Each donation will be awarded LifePoints as a part of CBCO’s donor rewards program. LifePoints may be redeemed online for a variety of gift cards, or points may be assigned to other meaningful causes or charities.

To be eligible to give blood, you must weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health, and present a valid photo ID. For more information, please visit the website at www.cbco.org, or call toll-free 1-800-280-5337.