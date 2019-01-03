Troop G Cites Results of DWI Saturation In Wright County

Captain Mark G. Inman, commanding officer of Troop G, releases the following information:

A total of 22 citations and 49 warnings were issued in conjunction with a DWI saturation conducted in Wright County on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018.

This saturation targeted DWI enforcement along with other hazardous moving and alcohol-related offenses.

Totals from this saturation include:

15 – speed citations

4 – seat belt citations

4 – seat belt citations

1- non-moving violation citation

1- other hazardous moving violation citation
1 – driver license violation citation.

“The Missouri State Highway Patrol is dedicated to removing impaired drivers from our roadways,” said Captain Inman. “DWI saturations are one tool we use to make our roadways a safer place for Missouri’s motorists. Please be careful when behind the wheel and never drink and drive.”

The only 100 percent survivable traffic crash is the one that never happens. Make sure everyone in the vehicle is properly restrained in a seat belt or child restraint. Every day as we travel on Missouri’s roadways, we trust that every driver on the road is going to obey the speed limit, pay attention, and drive sober. “Don’t Violate The Trust.”

