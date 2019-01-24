Troop G Announces Promotions Effective Jan. 2019

Corporal Thomas E. Young was promoted to sergeant, and designated the zone supervisor of Zone 10, Northern Howell and Shannon counties. Young was appointed to the Patrol on January 18, 2004.

Trooper Michael R. Greenan was promoted to corporal, and will remain in his current position as property control officer for Troop G. Greenan was appointed to the Patrol on October 1, 2001.

Trooper Justin D. Piccinino was promoted to corporal, and designated the assistant zone supervisor of Zone 1, Wright County. Piccinino was appointed to the Patrol on May 29, 2005.

Sergeant Shawn M. Dougherty will transfer, from Zone 10, Northern Howell and Shannon counties to Troop G, Zone 4, Carter and Reynolds counties. Sergeant Dougherty will be designated the zone supervisor there. Dougherty was appointed to the Patrol on January 16, 2001.

The only 100 percent survivable traffic crash is the one that never happens. Make sure everyone in the vehicle is properly restrained in a seat belt or child restraint. Every day as we travel on Missouri’s roadways, we trust that every driver on the road is going to obey the speed limit, pay attention, and drive sober. “Don’t Violate The Trust.”

Follow Troop G on Twitter for the most current news @MSHPTrooperG