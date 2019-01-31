Trinity – Lutheran Richard Sturgeon

Third Sunday after Epiphany, January 27, 2019.

Preparation for worship

Let the words of my mouth and the meditation of my heart be acceptable in your sight, 0 Lord, my rock and my redeemer” (Psalm 19:14, ESV). Amen.

St. Paul declares: “Now you are the body of Christ, and each one of you is apart of it” (1 Corinthians 12:27, NIV). Each of you is indispensable to this gathering called the church. Welcome!

Our deepest sympathy to Nancy Smith. Jim passed away on Wednesday, the 23rd.

Today is Joan and Jerry Johnson’s Anniversary. Wish them well!

Nancy Smith will lead a class on making Journal Covers on Wednesday, February 6th, at 9:30 AM. Bring your friends and join the fun.

9:30 am Sun. – Adult Bible class, Sunday School and Confirmation

10:45 am Sun. Worship followed by Pot Luck

Jan.27 Lector: Jean Rutledge

Next Sunday’s Lector: Richard Sturgeon

The glory of the Lord is revealed in the reading of scripture. People stand at attention. People weep. People prostrate themselves in prayer. The unity of the church is another reflection of the glory of God. Most gloriously, the promises of God are fulfilled in the person of Jesus Christ. Gather round. Listen up. Glimpse the glory of God.

Trinity Lutheran Church of Ava

417-683-5611

Pastor Wayne Strohschein