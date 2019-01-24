Trinity Lutheran – Richard Sturgeon

Second Sunday after Epiphany,

January 20, 2019. The Sundays after Epiphany continue to celebrate the revelation of the glory of God to us as it was made known to the magi and to those on Jordan’s banks at the baptism of Jesus — today using wedding imagery. Our God rejoices over God’s people “as the bridegroom rejoices over the bride.” By the power of the Spirit there are gifts galore for everyone. In Christ Jesus the best wine is saved for last. Taste and see.

Preparation for worship

“How precious is your steadfast love, 0 God!” (Psalm 36:7). May each person who worships here sense your deep love for them. Amen.

Jesus often gathered for worship with his disciples and others. Following his example, we gather now to grow in God and glorify his name. Welcome!

