Trinity Lutheran – Richard Sturgeon

Lord Jesus, the Magi brought you precious gifts. Help me also give you my very best — always.

Happy New Year! And a blessed Epiphany Sunday and season! We have come to worship the King, just as the wise men did so long ago. Welcome.

Naomi Circle meets at 9:30 am Wednesday for a regular meeting and Bible study.

Council will meet next Sunday immediately following the worship service. Council President Walt Wittorff reminded me that the Budget and Audit Committees will need to meet soon.

9:30 am Sunday – Adult Bible class and Sunday School

10:45 am Sunday– Worship w/Holy Communion

Jan. 6 Lector: Lesa Berger

Next Sunday’s Lector: Jerry Johnson.

Trinity Lutheran Church of Ava, Wayne A. Strohschein, Pastor, 417-683-5611, Route 5 and Industrial Dr north of Stop Light, Ava, Mo 65608.