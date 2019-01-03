Trinity Lutheran – Richard Sturgeon

December 30, 2018. First Sunday of Christmas.

On the first Sunday of Christmas, we find the boy Samuel and the boy Jesus, both in the temple, both growing in wisdom and stature and in favor with God and humankind. We too have returned to the house of God “to sing psalms, hymns, and spiritual songs to God,” who has gifted us with a savior. As the festival continues, “let the peace of Christ rule in your hearts.” It is Christmas, still.

Preparation for worship

Father, make me as eager as young Jesus to be in your house and to learn your teachings. Amen.

“Praise the Lord…young men and women, old people and children” (Psalm 148:7,12, NCV). Welcome!

