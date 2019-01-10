Terry Lee Stafford, 66 years, 6 months and 25 days, of Ava, Missouri, passed away on January 1, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.

Terry was born June 6, 1952 in Roy, Missouri to Albert and Jessie (Bloomer) Stafford.

Terry and Kathy Nall were united in marriage on December 29, 1971in Ava, Missouri and to this union three children were born.

Terry was a hard working man and loving father. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and being outdoors.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Lavon Pruiett and Virginia Thurman.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy, three children and their spouses, Jana and Bill Gates, Tim and Bonnee Stafford, and Dustin and Shanna Stafford, five grandchildren, Daniel and fiancée, Hope, Jess, Hannah, Graceson, and Tucker, two brothers, Allen and Helen Stafford and Leroy Stafford, two sisters, Phyllis Hawkins and Pat and Chester Thomas, and many, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Life for Terry will be Saturday, January 19, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Tim and Bonnee Stafford’s Residence. Memorials may be made to Hospice Compassus in Mtn. Grove, MO. Cremation services are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Homes, Inc., Ava, MO. Online condolences can be made to clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com