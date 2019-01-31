Tecumseh – Linnie Ingram

Jan. 20, 2019 – Hi, this snowy morning. During our recent cold weather, Mr. Groundhog stayed in his hole under my propane tank. I guess he feels protected there. His burrow is also under tree roots, and I guess he eats grub worms. We are all tired of snow, although it was pretty while it was falling and sticking to the trees. Our prayers are for the workers who take care of the roads so those who must travel in the bad weather can do so.

I keep having cold hands but still have my warm heart.

I am wanting my gardening friend to plant the parsnip seed I gave her. It’s my favorite special vegetable, and I can’t always find it in the stores. Parsnips have a delicious flavor that I love. It’s similar to carrots. My friend will plant the seeds in her protected garden space sometime this year.

I understand our Town & Country grocery store is being remodeled. That’s good news.

My daughter Kris spent the holiday in Branson, and my daughter Karen has kept her home fires burning. Karen’s pet doggy Evie keeps a close eye on her. She’s named after an elderly friend who watched Karen’s every movement whenever she was outside.

My granddaughter Dana’s dog had puppies. The sale of the puppies pays for Dana’s cow feed. Amazing!

I don’t accomplish much, except supplying my weekly news column. I do have the urge to wash my windows inside and perhaps will get that done soon.

Feeding my two cats, who wait patiently for me on the front porch, is a big part of my day. Sometimes I vacuum the floor a little. I did get a perm last week and ate out with Karen. That was about the sum of my last week’s activities.

I do miss Sunday school and church so much, but I’m unable to attend now, as I’ve done all my life.

I’m praying for those with diabetes, especially my daughter-in-law Charlene Pitcock. She recently fell and had to stay in the hospital overnight. She’s now recuperating at home.

As a cancer survivor, I’m blessed with good health now. I have some discomfort in places where the 33 radiation treatments were applied back in the late 1970s, but I’m doing well. Both my husbands had cancer, and my father had throat cancer surgery at Mayo Clinic. My husband Glen had cancer surgery at Buffalo General Hospital in Buffalo, New York. My daughter Karen accompanied me for our five-week stay there.

My favorite beverage, sassafras tea, is certainly welcome on these cold days.

When I call her for news, my neighbor Paralee says, “Haven’t been anywhere or done anything.”

We have no excuse for not reading our Bibles or good novels, educating ourselves.

My best wishes continue for John Evans. He had quite a time, getting burned real bad a year ago. His experience teaches us to always to be careful when dealing with propane.

Jan. 27, 2019 – Does anyone have history of a turkey drive in the early 1900’s or of a large number of turkeys hatching in the wild? I remember in the 1960’s finding a nest with 16 turkey eggs that were soon to hatch and bringing them in and putting them under my two setting hens that were sitting on regular eggs. Boy, I guess they had a time turning those big old turkey eggs! I can imagine it was an added effort for the mother hens. I successfully raised the turkeys to frying size. And then the black-leg disease hit, and they died. What a loss!

My mother had her Rhode Island Red laying hens, and later I had Plymouth Rock and Buff Orphingtons. They were heavy breeds, but the white leghorns were known to be the best laying hens. We clipped one wing slightly to prevent them from flying over the fence. It was a necessity. And it was always great to find a big, double-yolked egg. There was seldom a breakfast without fried eggs.

It was interesting when Dot Blackburn and Jimmy Strong each had their broiler houses built, and hundreds of baby chicks, which were quite an investment – and a chance they took. They got very little sleep for the right temps had to be regulated, and fresh water provided as well.

Our homegrown chickens were considered healthier, and I believe they were.

As I read of the border control, which seems to be very serious with the increase of drugs, I’m reminded of when my late husband Eldon considered Border Patrol employment in the 1940’s, but he declined, due to family responsibilities. He got the papers to sign up, but when he realized he couldn’t take his family with him, he declined. It would have been a good-paying job back then.

Jaycee Davis, my great-granddaughter, will be 16 on Jan. 31 in Windsor, Missouri. She’s a sophomore in high school.

Granddaughter Dana Taylor has a pretty new “belted” calf. We call Dana’s belted cattle “the Oreos.”

Monday evening, there was an initiation at Eastern Star for new members, John and Sherri Russo. I wish I could have been there, but I can’t do things like I used to. I do miss those things, but I tell myself the time has come to let others carry on with the things I used to do. Our friend Jerry Marsh in West Plains is unable to attend Eastern Star because of health problems. It was always good when he could be there in years past.

Karen Davis says her little dog Evie watches attentively out the door for any excitement. They get a kick out of her.

Anyone having news, let me know at 417-679-4148.