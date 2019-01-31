Sweden – Linda Johnson

Jan. 19, 2019 – The sermon was taken from Philippians 2:5-11. The book of Philippians is a wonderful book to read. Paul wrote it while he was in prison, and, even then, he was reaching out to those who are in Christ. He is looking to build the best Christian people he can. And so he begins verse 5 with, “Let this mind be in you, which was also in Christ Jesus.” It was a worthy sermon and one worth hearing again.

Following along and listening to our preacher spell out the challenges Jesus faced, one of his statements leapt out and grabbed the attention. “When you know the truth you’re not so much challenged by others’ accusations. It matters what they think but it doesn’t change the truth.” was what he said. Taking the remainder of the sermon in that context made one understand why Jesus didn’t get all worked up over accusations. He already knew the truth.

And it seems like truth is what this world needs. Toward the tail-end of the sermon, he went on to say that one day Jesus will come again but this time as King of Kings. Then, right at the end, almost as an afterthought, he said, “Maybe we should put on more plays about the second coming of Christ.” This is what sent the writer of this article into a week of thinking and struggles. It was one of those, “Gee, I wish I’d thought of that.”

Our lives are so full of today’s and tomorrow’s activities that our focus is out of whack. We’ve forgotten that there is a day coming that it’ll all be over except for the “…gnashing of teeth…” (Luke 13:28) Our world, our country, our government does little to encourage spiritual growth. If anything, our politics has gone to the extreme and wants to remove anything regarding Jesus from the public arena.

How to change this? It seems like it has to be an individual thing. Jesus was one individual and he changed the whole world. But, if one individual changes, then that one can help another and so on. Maybe, just maybe, when Jesus returns, there’ll be a big celebration and no “gnashing of teeth.”

So, back to how to change things. One, our calendars are so loaded down that we leave Jesus out. He’s not even a priority on the Sabbath. Got groceries to get? That comes first. Ephesians 5:15-17 speaks about making wise use of time and not being foolish with it and using your time according to the will of the Lord. Two, what one can have on this earth doesn’t really matter. Death and many other things can separate one from their things. Mark 8:36 asks what profit is in gaining the whole world and losing your own soul? Three, sin is like a parasite. And the world we live in is rife with sins and opportunities to sin. It will destroy its host. There is a remedy and it’s in 1 John 1:7-9. Three things, not such a big mountain to climb. Why not climb it? You’ll be eternally glad you did.

Jan. 26, 2019 – Character is what defines a person. Jesus speaks of Satan as being a liar and a murderer and the father of it because he hates the truth. (John 8:44) This is one of the things known about Satan. It’s a consistent part of his character and is called a trait, an identifying part of his character. He has other traits, too. Another is found in Genesis 3:1, “Now the serpent was more subtle than any other beast…”. Subtle is the same as being shrewd. It is another character trait of Satan’s.

Some may wonder whether the serpent spoken of here in Genesis really is Satan. To clear that up, one goes to Revelation 12:9, “And the great dragon was cast out, that old serpent, called the Devil and Satan…”. Satan is also able to disguise himself as an angel of light. (2 Corinthians 11:14) He is a schemer (wily). (Ephesians 6:11) There is no doubt he is the tempter. In Matthew 4:3 he is called this when he is tempting Jesus. Jesus referred to Satan as a thief in John 10:10.

So here we have it. This is probably not a complete list but it gives us something to work with. He’s a liar, murderer, shrewd, a schemer, a tempter, a thief, and he can transform himself into an angel of light (disguise himself). Now, what is he not? Satan has real power, but he is not God. He cannot be everywhere like God. He has to roam the earth to find his prey. He is not all-knowing or all-powerful like God. He will come to an end, too, because it says that he’ll be cast into the lake of fire. He is not a creator; he was created (Ezekiel 28:14-16) perfect and his iniquity was of his own doing.

All believers know that Satan is our enemy. His goal is to destroy as many of God’s children as he can. There is a reference in Numbers 21:14 to a book of the wars of the Lord. It’s the only place it’s mentioned. Perhaps the book isn’t finished yet. Perhaps, carrying the war to Satan has been left to New Testament believers of Jesus Christ.

Paul, the Apostle, speaks of the whole armor of God (Ephesians 6:10-20). He gives us the call to battle and how to be prepared for it. Our enemy, Satan, lies in wait and wishes to be victorious. At the very least, take as many of this world’s population both past and present to the lake of fire with him.

It is up to believers to be prepared and lead the charge. We serve the Creator God of the Universe. He sent his Son to save us for eternity. “…we are partakers of Christ, if we hold the beginning of our confidence steadfast unto the end.” (Hebrews 3:14) “Submit yourselves therefore to God. Resist the devil (Satan), and he will flee from you.” (James 4:7).

You can visit us at our website swedenchurch.com. It is complete with audios of the sermons. Pastor Strong can also be heard on our radio program Sunday mornings. Better yet, come and hear Brother Josh live Sunday morning service begins at 11 a.m. (Sunday school is at 10 a.m.) and service begins at 6 p.m. Bible study is Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m. except for our business meeting which is held the second Wednesday of each month. Sweden Church is east of Ava about 10 miles on Highway 14 and then left onto 14-219 a quarter-mile.