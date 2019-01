Susanna Millyard, 95, of Helena, MT, formerly of Ava, MO departed this life January 19, 2019 at Big Sky Care Center, Helena MT. She was born November 5, 1923 in Neodesha, KS.

Graveside services will be conducted Monday, January 28, 2019 at 1:00 in the Ava Cemetery.

All arrangements are under the care and direction of Ava Family Funeral Home.