State Tech Announces Fall Honor Roll

LINN, Mo. –– State Technical College of Missouri would like to congratulate students who achieved academic excellence during the 2018 fall semester.

Tyler Johnson, of Ava, Mo. was recently recognized for attaining the honor.

To be placed on the Honor Roll, a full-time student must earn a semester grade point average between 3.0 and 3.499 on a 4-point scale.

Ranked among the best nationally, State Technical College of Missouri serves a unique role as one of the leading two-year technical colleges in Missouri and the Midwest region.

Visit www.statetechmo.edu to learn more.