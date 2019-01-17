South Central Missouri Community Band Plans Second Concert 

SoCeMo Community Band Christmas Concert was well received by a small but appreciative audience on December 8, 2018. Continuing on, our second concert is now set, and we welcome more participants, hoping more musicians will join the band.

Weekly rehearsals are held at Mansfield High School every Sunday from 2:30 to 4 p.m., and the first rehearsal starts Jan. 20, 2019.

The second concert is scheduled for early March, and the format for the evening will entertain with music from European composers.

So, please find your instrument…..dust it off……oil it up…..check the pads……find reeds! and come to the Mansfield HS Band Room, bring friends, HS age students, and anyone interested in playing. With your involvement, this will turn out to be something great.