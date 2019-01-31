Smallett – Margaret Rosseau

Sunday morning service was opened with prayer and music.

Donna Lewis sang a special song and did a beautiful job. Trae and Kendra Shelton read some scripture then Kendra sang a beautiful praise song.

Brother Evans brought the message from 1 Chronicles 29:10-13,”Proof of a Christian.” Philippians 3:7,”The passion and Purpose of Christ.”

We sure have been having a variety of weather lately. We enjoyed the warmer days and also the beautiful snow. Just glad it didn’t last long.

Delmar has been taking naps and I have been sewing and crocheting.

Visitors in our home this week were Gary and Bevy Moore, Donna Bannister, Caidence and Conner Johnson, Donna Gardner, Michael Young, Earnie and Helen Cook.

Until next week remember that Ten thousand angels cried when Jesus died on the cross for our sins.