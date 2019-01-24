Smallett – Margaret Rosseau

Church was canceled due to weather for both services on Sunday.

On Friday, Delmar and I went to Mtn. Grove and ate lunch. Delmar and I stayed in both Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday, Bill and Judy Bower stopped in to see if we needed anything from the store. We have such great friends and neighbors.

On Sunday, Donna Bannister came down from Mansfield to visit and check to see if we needed anything. We sure have great family too.

Hope to get to attend church next Sunday.

Until next week remember to check on your family and neighbors during bad weather.