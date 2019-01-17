Smallett – Margaret Rosseau

Jan. 6th – Service was opened with the little ones saying a Bible verse with the motions. We had music and prayers. Trae and Kendra Shelton read some scripture then Kendra did a couple of praise songs.

Brother Evans brought the message from Matthew 25:14-29, “Talents (are we using the talents that God gave us?).”

Wednesday evening Bible study will resume this week.

Well, we had wind and hail damage to our roof so had to have a new roof put on last week. The roofers finished our roof a few hours before it started raining.

Delmar and I went to Ozark and Nixa one day and we stopped in Ozark for lunch. We visited with Becky, Hailey and Maeson Carter while in Nixa.

On Friday, Donna Bannister came over after work and I went to the store with her. We stopped and got French fries on the way home.

Until next week, remember to use your God given talents.

Jan. 13th, 2019, Sunday morning service was opened with prayer, then banjo music, then hymns.

I did the special song.

Trae and Kendra Shelton read scripture, then Kendra sang a beautiful praise song.

Brother Evans brought the message from Luke 1:1-6, Luke 15:11-19, “Humility.”

We sure appreciate having great neighbors. One young neighbor came over with his chainsaw and cut up the limbs that had been broken off by the ice storm.

We are also thankful for all the utility workers who worked so hard repairing all the downed power lines.

We are really blessed with people around us who check on us. Delmar and I have been busy, he watching westerns on T.V. and me sewing and cooking.

Until next week, remember God doesn’t throw the clay away, He just picks up all our broken pieces and remolds them to make us who we should be.