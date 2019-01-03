Smallett -Margaret Rosseau

Dec. 23., Sunday morning service was opened with the little ones doing a sign message. We then sang Christmas carols.

Trae and Kendra Shelton then read some scripture and led us in praise songs.

Brother Evans brought the Christmas message from Luke 2, “The birth of Christ. “

On Christmas Eve, we had my kids and families with us for supper and gift exchange. Delmar and I received way more than we deserved. We are so blessed with beautiful family.

On Monday, Vern and Kathleen Deatherage came to visit.

On Christmas Day we visited with Mandy Logan and the kids.

Later, my sister and nephew,Violet Flair and Thomas Cornelious came to visit, then my other sister, Helen and Earnie Cook came to visit and she helped me make caramel corn.

I called my brother, Vern Deatherage and we had a long visit.

On Christmas Day, I visited with Candy Lane and Charlotte Willis in the nursing home.

We have been enjoying the holidays but will be glad to get back to normal.

Until next week remember to be thankful for Jesus making a way for us to get to heaven.