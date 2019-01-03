Shirley Louise Clark, age 77, of Ozark, passed away Friday, December 28, 2018. She was born February 19, 1941 in Ava, the daughter of John Ross Frye and Thelma Letha (Johnson) Frye. She was a 1955 graduate of Ava High School. Shirley and Eddie Joe Clark were united in marriage May 5, 1962.

Shirley retired from Fasco Industries after 20 years. In retirement she enjoyed sewing, crafts, flowers and plants. Shirley was a caring and loving woman, always ready to do for others when needed. She loved her family and will be missed by each one.

Survivors include: four children, Karen Workman and husband Jim of Garrison, Lana Stalzer and husband Tim of Ozark, Lisa Claxton of Rogersville, and Jodi Smith and husband Kenneth of Walnut Grove; 13 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; four brothers, Paul Frye, John Frye, LeeRoy Frye, and Dale Frye; and a special friend, Michelle from Ozark Dialysis.

She was preceded by her husband Eddie Joe on February 22, 1984; two children, Sharon Stevens and Duane Clark; a brother, Donald Frye; and two infant siblings, Joseph and Joetta.

Visitation was from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. Sunday, December 30 in Adams Funeral Home, Ozark. Funeral services were at 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 31, in Adams Funeral Home, Ozark. Burial followed in Chadwick Memorial Cemetery.