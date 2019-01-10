Several Candidates File for Upcoming Election

Candidates file for school boards, health department, and east ward alderman position.

Last week on Jan. 4, Teresa Tost, of Ava, filed her candidacy for the east ward alderman seat being vacated by Burrely Loftin who is running as a candidate for the office of mayor. Tost has placed her hat in the ring and will run against Billy Stewart, of Ava, who has also filed for the east ward position on city council. West Ward Alderman Noel Dye is also running for re-election.

In Ava R-I, Frederick J. Dechow, of Ava, filed for a position on the school board. Dechow now joins a list of candidates vying for the two open seats. Others who have filed include: Tanner Clark of Seymour, Daniel Johnson of Squires, Anna Gamboa of Ava and Brandi Stanifer of Ava.

At Plainview R-8 School, two individuals filed last week with candidates Jessica Hall, and incumbent Tiffany Guillians placing their names on the ballot. The Plainview board has two seats open.

Skyline R-2 has two three-year positions open, along with a one-year seat to be filled. At present only one candidate has filed, with Brad Loveless of Norwood signing as a candidate last week.

For the Douglas County Health Department board, Janice Young, of Ava, filed for a position.

Candidate filing for the General Municipal Election in April will close next week on Tuesday, Jan. 15.