Searching for Missouri Century Farms Starts Tomorrow February 1

If your farm has been in your family since Dec. 31, 1919, you can apply to have it recognized as a Missouri Century Farm.

To qualify, the same family must have owned the farm for 100 consecutive years. The line of ownership from the original settler or buyer may be through children, grandchildren, siblings, and nephews or nieces, including through marriage or adoption. The farm must be at least 40 acres of the original land acquisition and make a financial contribution to the overall farm income.

Applicants certified as owners of a 2019 Missouri Century Farm will be recognized by the MU Extension center in the county where the farm is located. Applicants are presented with a sign and a certificate.

The Missouri Century Farm program will take applications starting Feb. 1. All applications must be postmarked by May 15. Details and a downloadable application form will be available beginning Feb. 1 at extension.missouri.edu/centuryfarm.

For more information, contact Janice Weddle, County Engagement Specialist, at the University of Missouri Extension office at (417) 349-4134 or by email at weddlejd@missouri.edu