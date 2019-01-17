School Menus

Ava Schools Breakfast Menu
Monday, Jan. 21
Egg and cheese bagel, bananas.
Tuesday, Jan. 22
Apple hand pie, peaches
Wednesday, Jan. 23
Cereal with yogurt, apple.
Thursday, Jan. 24
Mini cinnis, applesauce.
Friday, Jan. 25
Sausage pancake on a stick, mandarin oranges.
Ava Elementary Lunch Menu
Monday, Jan. 21
No school. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
Tuesday, Jan. 22
BBQ rib on bun, pepperoni calzone, French fries with ketchup, Cobb salad, blueberry muffin, fresh garden salad, banana orange mix.
Wednesday, Jan. 23
Chicken patty, meatloaf, chicken Caesar salad, mashed potatoes with gravy, glazed carrots, peaches,hot rolls.
Thursday, Jan. 24
Krispito, popcorn chicken with Italian bread, Italian chef salad, Italian bread, fresh garden salad, corn, applesauce.
Friday, Jan. 25
Cheese pizza, Parmesan chicken sandwich, popcorn chicken salad, pineapple muffin, fresh garden salad, broccoli with ranch dressing, pineapple.
Ava Middle School Lunch Menu
Monday, Jan. 21
No School. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
Tuesday, Jan. 22
BBQ rib on bun, pepperoni calzone, French fries with ketchup, salad bar, blueberry muffin, Asian bar, mixed vegetables, friend rice, fresh garden salad, banana orange mix.
Wednesday, Jan. 23
Chicken patty, meatloaf, salad bar, pizza/calzone bar, mashed potatoes with gravy, glazed carrots, peaches, hot rolls.
Thursday, Jan. 24
Krispito, popcorn chicken with Italian bread, salad bar, Italian bread, sub bar, fresh garden salad, corn, applesauce.
Friday, Jan. 25
Cheese pizza, Parmesan chicken sandwich, salad bar, pineapple muffin, nacho/taco bar, Spanish rice, fresh garden salad, broccoli with ranch dressing, pineapple.
Ava High School Lunch
Monday, Jan. 21
No School. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
Tuesday, Jan. 22
BBQ rib on bun, pepperoni calzone, French fries with ketchup, salad bar, blueberry muffin, Asian bar, mixed vegetables, fried rice, Caesar side salad, banana orange mix.
Wednesday, Jan. 23
Jalepeno cheddar meatloaf, chicken patty, spicy chicken patty, salad bar, hot dog bar, fresh garden salad, mashed potatoes with gravy, glazed carrots, peaches, hot rolls.
Thursday, Jan. 24
Krispito, chicken strips with Italian bread, salad bar, Italian bread, sub bar, fresh garden salad, corn, applesauce.
Friday, Jan. 25
Chipotle chicken with avocado, sausage pizza, salad bar, pineapple muffin, nacho/taco bar, Spanish rice, spring salad mix, broccoli with ranch dressing, pineapple.
Plainview R-8 Breakfast Menu
Monday, Jan. 21
No School. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
Tuesday, Jan. 22
Cheesy scrambled eggs, toast, jelly, fruit, juice, & milk.
Wednesday, Jan. 23
Otameal, cinnamon toast, string cheese, fruit, juice, & milk.
Thursday, Jan. 24
Biscuit and gravy, breakfast bar, fruit, juice, & milk.
Friday, Jan. 25
Cereal, bagel, cream cheese, fruit, juice, & milk.
Plainview R-8 Lunch Menu
Monday, Jan. 21
No School. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
Tuesday, Jan. 22
Spaghetti w/meat sauce, salad, garlic toast, corn, fruit, & milk.
Wednesday, Jan. 23
Chicken patty, mashed potatoes, gravy, roll, green beans, fruit, & milk.
Thursday, Jan. 24
Cheeseburger helper, carrots, salad, fruit, & milk.
Friday, Jan. 25
Corn dog, baked beans, fries, fruit, & milk.
Skyline R-II Breakfast Menu
Monday, Jan. 21
No School. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
Tuesday, Jan. 22
Sausage biscuit, cheese stick, juice, and milk.
Wednesday, Jan. 23
French toast, sausage link, juice, and milk.
Thursday, Jan. 24
Bacon quiche, hash brown, juice, and milk.
Friday, Jan. 25
Biscuit, gravy or jelly, juice, and milk.
Skyline R-II Lunch Menu
Monday, Jan. 21
No School. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
Tuesday, Jan. 22
Hamburger, Sun Chips, baby carrots, fruit, and milk.
Wednesday, Jan. 23
Ham & beans, cornbread, fruit bar, cookie, and milk.
Thursday, Jan. 24
Chicken breast, potato bar, mixed vegetables, fruit, and milk.
Friday, Jan. 25
Spaghetti with meat, garlic cheese biscuit, green beans, fruit, and milk.