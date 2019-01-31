School Lunch Menus

Ava Schools Breakfast Menu
Monday, Feb. 4
No School – Teacher Work Day
Tuesday, Feb. 5
Sausage pancake on a stick, Mandarin oranges.
Wednesday, Feb. 6
Mini cinnis, bananas.
Thursday, Feb. 7
Cereal with yogurt, applesauce.
Friday, Feb. 8
Pumpkin muffin with yogurt, bananas.
Ava Elementary Lunch Menu
Monday, Feb. 4
No School – Teacher Work Day
Tuesday, Feb. 5
Chicken and waffles with syrup, mozzarella dunkers, Italian chef salad, Italian bread, fresh garden salad, cheesy broccoli, cinnamon apples.
Wednesday, Feb. 6
Chicken patty, meatloaf, chicken Caesar salad, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, pineapple, hot rolls.
Thursday, Feb. 7
Super nachos, ham and cheese French toast sandwich with syrup, taco salad, cornbread, fresh garden salad, BBQ bacon beans, pears.
Friday, Feb. 8
Cheese pizza, fish sandwich, popcorn chicken salad, pineapple muffin, fresh garden salad, roasted vegetables, tropical fruit.
Ava Middle School Lunch Menu
Monday, Feb. 4
No School – Teacher Work Day
Tuesday, Feb. 5
Chicken and waffles with syrup, mozzarella dunkers, salad bar, Italian bread, burger bar, fresh garden salad, cheesy broccoli, cinnamon apples.
Wednesday, Feb. 6
Chicken patty, meatloaf, salad bar, pizza/calzone bar, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, pineapple, hot rolls.
Thursday, Feb. 7
Super nachos, ham and cheese French toast sandwich with syrup, salad bar, cornbread, sub bar, fresh garden salad, BBQ bacon beans, pears.
Friday, Feb. 8
Cheese pizza, fish sandwich, salad bar, pineapple muffin, nacho/taco bar, Spanish rice, fresh garden salad, roasted vegetables, tropical fruit.
Ava High School Lunch
Monday, Feb. 4
No School – Teacher Work Day
Tuesday, Feb. 5
Chicken and waffles with syrup, mozzarella dunkers, salad bar Italian bread, burger bar, baked chips, spring salad mix, cheesy broccoli, cinnamon apples.
Wednesday, Feb. 6
Chicken patty, spicy chicken patty, meatloaf, salad bar, pizza/calzone bar, fresh garden salad, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, pineapple, hot rolls.
Thursday, Feb. 7
Super nachos, ham and cheese French toast sandwich with syrup, salad bar, cornbread, sub bar, Caesar side salad, BBQ bacon beans, pears.
Friday, Feb. 8
Fish and chips, jalepeno popper pizza, salad bar, pineapple muffin, nacho/taco bar, Spanish rice, fresh garden salad, roasted vegetables, tropical fruit.
Plainview R-8 Breakfast Menu
Monday, Feb. 4
No School – Teacher Work Day
Tuesday, Feb. 5
Scrambled eggs, toast, jelly, fruit, juice, & milk.
Wednesday, Feb. 6
Rice with raisins, toast, fruit, juice, & milk.
Thursday, Feb. 7
Biscuit & gravy, breakfast bar, fruit, juice, & milk.
Friday, Feb. 8
Cereal, muffin, fruit, juice, & milk.
Plainview R-8 Lunch Menu
Monday, Feb. 4
No School – Teacher Work Day
Tuesday, Feb. 5
Chicken Alfredo, salad, bread stick, broccoli, fruit, & milk.
Wednesday, Feb. 6
Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, roll, fruit, & milk.
Thursday, Feb. 7
Sloppy Joe on a bun, fries, carrots w/ranch, fruit, & milk.
Friday, Feb. 8
Pizza, salad, peas, fruit, & milk.
Skyline R-II Breakfast Menu
Unavailable at deadline. Please check the school Facebook page.