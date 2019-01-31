School Lunch Menus

Ava Schools Breakfast Menu

Monday, Feb. 4

No School – Teacher Work Day

Tuesday, Feb. 5

Sausage pancake on a stick, Mandarin oranges.

Wednesday, Feb. 6

Mini cinnis, bananas.

Thursday, Feb. 7

Cereal with yogurt, applesauce.

Friday, Feb. 8

Pumpkin muffin with yogurt, bananas.

Ava Elementary Lunch Menu

Monday, Feb. 4

No School – Teacher Work Day

Tuesday, Feb. 5

Chicken and waffles with syrup, mozzarella dunkers, Italian chef salad, Italian bread, fresh garden salad, cheesy broccoli, cinnamon apples.

Wednesday, Feb. 6

Chicken patty, meatloaf, chicken Caesar salad, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, pineapple, hot rolls.

Thursday, Feb. 7

Super nachos, ham and cheese French toast sandwich with syrup, taco salad, cornbread, fresh garden salad, BBQ bacon beans, pears.

Friday, Feb. 8

Cheese pizza, fish sandwich, popcorn chicken salad, pineapple muffin, fresh garden salad, roasted vegetables, tropical fruit.

Ava Middle School Lunch Menu

Monday, Feb. 4

No School – Teacher Work Day

Tuesday, Feb. 5

Chicken and waffles with syrup, mozzarella dunkers, salad bar, Italian bread, burger bar, fresh garden salad, cheesy broccoli, cinnamon apples.

Wednesday, Feb. 6

Chicken patty, meatloaf, salad bar, pizza/calzone bar, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, pineapple, hot rolls.

Thursday, Feb. 7

Super nachos, ham and cheese French toast sandwich with syrup, salad bar, cornbread, sub bar, fresh garden salad, BBQ bacon beans, pears.

Friday, Feb. 8

Cheese pizza, fish sandwich, salad bar, pineapple muffin, nacho/taco bar, Spanish rice, fresh garden salad, roasted vegetables, tropical fruit.

Ava High School Lunch

Monday, Feb. 4

No School – Teacher Work Day

Tuesday, Feb. 5

Chicken and waffles with syrup, mozzarella dunkers, salad bar Italian bread, burger bar, baked chips, spring salad mix, cheesy broccoli, cinnamon apples.

Wednesday, Feb. 6

Chicken patty, spicy chicken patty, meatloaf, salad bar, pizza/calzone bar, fresh garden salad, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, pineapple, hot rolls.

Thursday, Feb. 7

Super nachos, ham and cheese French toast sandwich with syrup, salad bar, cornbread, sub bar, Caesar side salad, BBQ bacon beans, pears.

Friday, Feb. 8

Fish and chips, jalepeno popper pizza, salad bar, pineapple muffin, nacho/taco bar, Spanish rice, fresh garden salad, roasted vegetables, tropical fruit.

Plainview R-8 Breakfast Menu

Monday, Feb. 4

No School – Teacher Work Day

Tuesday, Feb. 5

Scrambled eggs, toast, jelly, fruit, juice, & milk.

Wednesday, Feb. 6

Rice with raisins, toast, fruit, juice, & milk.

Thursday, Feb. 7

Biscuit & gravy, breakfast bar, fruit, juice, & milk.

Friday, Feb. 8

Cereal, muffin, fruit, juice, & milk.

Plainview R-8 Lunch Menu

Monday, Feb. 4

No School – Teacher Work Day

Tuesday, Feb. 5

Chicken Alfredo, salad, bread stick, broccoli, fruit, & milk.

Wednesday, Feb. 6

Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, roll, fruit, & milk.

Thursday, Feb. 7

Sloppy Joe on a bun, fries, carrots w/ranch, fruit, & milk.

Friday, Feb. 8

Pizza, salad, peas, fruit, & milk.

Skyline R-II Breakfast Menu

Unavailable at deadline. Please check the school Facebook page.