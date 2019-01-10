School Lunch Menus

Ava Schools Breakfast Menu

Monday, Jan. 14

Mini waffles, applesauce.

Tuesday, Jan. 15

Cereal with yogurt, apple.

Wednesday, Jan. 16

Banana chocolate chip breakfast cookie, bananas.

Thursday, Jan. 17

Cinnamon roll, pineapple.

Friday, Jan. 18

Sausage biscuit, bananas.

Ava Elementary Lunch Menu

Monday, Jan. 14

Sloppy Joe, hot dog on bun with 3 cheese mac & cheese, French fries with ketchup, Cobb salad, blueberry muffin, fresh garden salad, Mandarin oranges.

Tuesday, Jan. 15

Chicken and waffles with syrup, lasagna with Italian bread, Italian chef salad, Italian bread, fresh garden salad, steamed broccoli, cinnamon apples.

Wednesday, Jan. 16

Chicken patty, baked ham, chicken Caesar salad, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, pineapple, hot rolls.

Thursday, Jan. 17

BBQ bacon cheeseburger nachos, ham and cheese melt, taco salad, cornbread, fresh garden salad, refriend beans, pears.

Friday, Jan. 18

Pepperoni pizza, fish sandwich, popcorn chicken salad, pineapple muffin, fresh garden salad, roasted vegetables, tropical fruit.

Ava Middle School Lunch Menu

Monday, Jan. 14

Sloppy Joe, hot dog on bun with 3 cheese mac & cheese, French fries with ketchup, salad bar, blueberry muffin, breakfast bar, tater tots with ketchup, fresh garden salad, Mandarin oranges.

Tuesday, Jan. 15

Chicken and waffles with syrup, lasagna with Italian bread, salad bar, Italian bread, pizza/calzone bar, fresh garden salad, steamed broccoli, cinnamon apples.

Wednesday, Jan. 16

Chicken patty, baked ham, salad bar, sub bar, fresh garden salad, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, pineapple, hot rolls.

Thursday, Jan. 17

BBQ bacon cheeseburger nachos, ham and cheddar melt, salad bar, cornbread, burger bar, fresh garden salad refried beans, pears.

Friday, Jan. 18

Pepperoni pizza, fish sandwich, salad bar, pineapple muffin, nacho/taco bar, Spanish rice, fresh garden salad, roasted vegetables, tropical fruit.

Ava High School Lunch

Monday, Jan. 14

Sloppy Joe, chili dog, French fries with ketchup, salad bar, blueberry muffin, breakfast bar, tater tots with ketchup, fresh garden salad, Mandarin oranges.

Tuesday, Jan. 15

Chicken and waffles with syrup, lasagna with Italian bread, salad bar, Italian bread, pizza/calzone bar, spring salad mix, steamed broccoli, cinnamon apples.

Wednesday, Jan. 16

Chicken patty, spicy chicken patty, baked ham, salad bar, sub bar, fresh garden salad, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, pineapple, hot rolls.

Thursday, Jan. 17

Nachos with BBQ bacon, Cubano sandwich, salad bar, cornbread, burger bar, baked chips, Caesar side salad, refried beans, pears.

Friday, Jan. 18

Extreme cheese pizza, salad bar, pineapple muffin, nacho/taco bar, Spanish rice, fresh garden salad, roasted vegetables, tropical fruit.

Plainview R-8 Breakfast Menu

Monday, Jan. 14

Pancakes, syrup, peanut butter, fruit, juice, & milk.

Tuesday, Jan. 15

Breakfast burrito, fruit, juice, & milk.

Wednesday, Jan. 16

Breakfast bar, yogurt, fruit, juice, & milk.

Thursday, Jan. 17

Biscuit, sausage patty, fruit, juice, & milk.

Friday, Jan. 18

Cereal, muffin, fruit, juice, & milk.

Plainview R-8 Lunch Menu

Monday, Jan. 14

Chicken nuggets, mac & cheese, corn, fruit, & milk.

Tuesday, Jan. 15

Vegetable soup, grilled cheese, crackers, fruit, & milk.

Wednesday, Jan. 16

BBQ meatballs, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll, fruit & milk.

Thursday, Jan. 17

Fish sticks, coleslaw, fries, fruit, and milk.

Friday, Jan. 18

Pizza, salad, peas, fruit & milk.

Skyline R-II Breakfast Menu

Monday, Jan. 14

Breakfast pizza, juice, & milk.Tuesday, Jan. 15

Chicken biscuit, cheese stick, juice & milk.

Wednesday, Jan. 16

Pancakes, sausage link, juice, and milk.

Thursday, Jan. 17

Egg McMuffin®, juice, & milk.

Friday, Jan. 18

Biscuit, gravy or jelly, juice, & milk.

Skyline R-II Lunch Menu

Monday, Jan. 14

Hot ham & cheese sandwich, baby carrots, Sun Chips®, fruit, & milk.

Tuesday, Jan. 15

Taco crunch, salad bar, fruit, and milk.

Wednesday, Jan. 16

Hot dog or chili dog, corn, fruit bar, and milk.

Thursday, Jan. 17

Pizza, salad bar, fruit, and milk.

Friday, Jan. 18

BBQ chicken, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, fruit, and milk.