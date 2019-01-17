SBU Announces Winter 2018 Graduates, Fall Honor Roll

BOLIVAR, Mo. — Southwest Baptist University has released its Winter 2018 graduate and Fall 2018 honor roll lists.

Graduates from the Ava area are listed below, along with their degree and honors, if applicable.

Brandee Cutbirth, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Cum Laude;

Carmen Potts, Associate of Science in Nursing.

Undergraduate students graduate with honors according to the following GPAs: summa cum laude, 3.850-4.00; magna cum laude, 3.700-3.849; and cum laude, 3.500-3.699. In order to graduate with honors, students must have earned a minimum of 45 semester hours of credit at SBU prior to the semester of graduation.

Local students attaining the SBU Honor Roll recognition are as follows:

Dean’s List: Brandee Cutbirth, of Ava;

Honor’s List: Devon Darlington, Abigail Hasley, Nicolas Sterling, all of Ava;

President’s List: Savannah Jenkins, of Ava;

Trustees’ List: Allie Hickerson, of Vanzant.

To be listed on the semester’s honor roll, students must carry at least 12 hours of college work at Southwest Baptist University and earn at least a B (3.00 GPA), with no grade below C: Trustees’ List, 3.85-4.00; President’s List, 3.70-3.84; Deans’ List, 3.50-3.69; and Honor’s List, 3.00-3.40.

For more information, visit www.SBUniv.edu.