Sarah Ann Nelson, 63 years, of Ridgeview, WV went to be with the Lord after a long illness in the early morning of December 16, 2018.

She was born October 27, 1955, the first daughter of the late John Jay Venezia and Doris (Goldsmith) Venezia.

She was a cafe manager at Madison Elementary School and attended Darmont Baptist Church in WV.

She is survived by her husband, Mitchell Nelson; sons, Benjamin Nelson of Overland Park, KS and Stephen Nelson of the home; sisters, Mary Wheeler (Royce) and Martha Frye (Mike) all of Ava; and step-mother, Thelma (McNamer) Venezia, Seymour; and a host of family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Ridgecrest Manor Nursing and Rehab Center, 157 Roff Carter Blvd. Duffield, VA 24244.

A memorial service was held 2 p.m. Thursday, December 27th at Ashford Church of God (Holiness) in Ashford, WV with Randall Kinder officiating. Arrangements by Handley Funeral Home in Danville, WV.