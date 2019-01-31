Sandy – Sonya Hodges

We began our 10 am service with the devotional reading from Psalm 119 with Sunday School Superintendent, Brad Siler. After prayer requests were given, Rick Crum led in prayer. The offertory prayer was prayed by Aaron Humbyrd as he and Danny Johnson received our Lord’s tithes and offerings. Carla Wilson provided special music. Brother Dwight Wilson ministered from Matthew 6. We were dismissed in prayer by Danny Johnson.

Our evening service began with congregational singing. Danny Johnson and Serena Tyndall provided music. Dwight Wilson ministered from Psalm 23. We were dismissed in prayer by Brad Siler.

Please join us Wednesdays at 6:30 pm for prayer meeting followed by Bible Study at 7 pm. Remember to pray for lost loved ones and friends, our nation and leaders, Christians around the world and for God’s people, Israel.