Sandy – Sonya Hodges

Some gathered for prayer at 9:30 a.m. and we began our 10 a.m. service with the devotional reading from John 15 with Doyle Humbyrd serving as Sunday School Superintendent. After prayer requests were given, Dwight Wilson led in prayer. Happy birthday was sung to Elane Crum. The offertory prayer was prayed by Danny Johnson as he and Jeff Humbyrd received our Lord’s tithes and offerings. LeaAnn Crum and Erin Boring provided songs. Pastor Neal ministered from Exodus and I Corinthians and communion was held.

Our evening service began with singing. After a time of sharing, Pastor Neal ministered from Ezekiel Chapter 1.

Please join us Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. for prayer meeting followed by Bible Study at 7 pm. Remember to pray for lost loved ones and friends, our nation and leaders, Christians around the world and for God’s people, Israel.