Sandra Kay Perry, 68 years, 10 months, 14 days old, of Ava, Missouri, passed away on January 11, 2019 at her home in Ava, MO with her family by her side.

Sandra was born February 27, 1950 in Goodhope, MO to Hershel and Nancy Agnes (Doublin) Adams.

Sandy loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed going to Bingo with her son, Jerry. She attended Goodhope General Baptist Church. She liked listening to live music on the square or at the movie theater. She couldn’t miss an episode of her soaps, Days of our Lives. She enjoyed playing with her grandchildren and playing games with them.

Sandy enjoyed her time at Heart of the Ozarks, listening to music, playing games and doing arts and crafts.

Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, Hershel Dwayne Adams, and one uncle, Rudolph Doublin.

Sandra is survived by two sons, Jerry Perry, Ava, MO, and James(J.C.) and wife, Tabi Perry, Clever, MO, six grandchildren, Jasmine, Jennifer, Elizabeth, Shelby, Lexi and Destiny, one step-daughter, Sherrie Cahoon, one sister, Freada and James Johnson, Hayes, KS, one brother, Delmar Adams, Springfield, MO, sister-in-law, Ruby Adams and a host of other relatives and friends.

A special thanks to Heart of the Ozarks and Haven Home Health Workers, Amy Nelson, Dalton Helms, Justin Golay, Carolyn Meyers, and Janice.

Memorial Service for Sandy is Thursday, January 17, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, MO with Pastor Buddy Boyd officiating. Cremation services are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, MO. On line condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.