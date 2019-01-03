Route O in Webster County To Be Closed in Areas Near Diggins From January 10-14

In Webster County, Route O will be closed in areas between Davis Street and Grace Road, north of Diggins, Mo., from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday-Friday, Jan. 10-11 and Monday, Jan. 14.

The roadway will open at night and during weekend.

During the period, MoDOT crews will be replacing deteriorating drain pipes underneath Route O to keep water from pooling underneath and next to the road which could cause deterioration of the road bed.

Drivers will be able to get to driveways and entrances on either side of the work zone, but will not be able to travel through the work zone

The construction area will be marked; however, drivers are urged to find alternate routes. No signed detours are planned.