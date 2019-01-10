Roaring River State Park Hosts Bald Eagle Viewing Jan. 19

JEFFERSON CITY –– When water sources freeze in the north, bald eagles migrate south to find food and water. Join Roaring River State Park to watch for bald eagles along Roaring River at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19. Watch a movie about our national symbol and participate in eagle-themed activities.

If available, bring binoculars and spotting scopes to get a closer look at these magnificent birds.

This event is free and open to the public. Dress appropriately for the weather and bring water and snacks.

Roaring River State Park is located seven miles south of Cassville on Highway 112 in Barry County, southwest Missouri. For more information about the event, contact the Ozark Chinquapin Nature Center at 417-847-3742 or the park office at 417-847-2539.

For more information about Missouri State Parks and Historic Sites, visit the web at mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.