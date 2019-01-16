Road Closure Update: Webster County Routes NN and O Closed in Areas Near Diggins

Webster County Routes NN and O are closed this week in areas near Diggins, Mo., as road work began on Tuesday, Jan. 15 at 8 a.m. The replacement project will continue each day from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m., with both routes closed through January 18.

Route NN is closed in areas between Finley Falls Road and a point south of Bluejay Road, south of Diggins

Webster County Route O is closed in areas between a point south of Main Street and Grace Road, also near Diggins.

Both roads are open at night.

MoDOT crews are replacing deteriorating drain pipes underneath the highway.

MoDOT says drivers will be able to get to driveways and entrances on either side of the work zones, but will not be able to travel through the work zones

Weather and/or construction delays will alter the work schedule.