Rheba Pool Hosts Family Holiday

Rheba Pool hosted a family gathering to celebrate Christmas and New Years, in her home in Ava. Those attending were: Roger and Beverly Johnson, Bill and Debbie Johnson, Dustin Johnson, Mendi Clavin, Jacob Johnson, Wyatt Johnson, Ryder Johnson, Landon and Mindy Johnson, Dylan Johnson, Kaitlyn Johnson, Nate Crandall, Zoey Crandall, Tanner Crandall, Casey and Chrystal Johnson, Cody Johnson, Ashton Johnson, Aiden Johnson, Grace Nelson, Caleb Johnson, Chylynn Johnson, Miranda Johnson, Brock Mitchell, McKenzie Mitchell, Dakota Pierce, Zack Pierce, Blaine and Tina Fleetwood, Creton Ledbetter and Destiny Pool. The day was filled with lots of food, fun, playing games, and picture taking.

